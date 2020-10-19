Susan E. Hassler
Susan E. Hassler (nee Hayes), died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Hassler, loving mother of Bobbie Griswold (Robert) and beloved grandmother of Robert Griswold III and Ronald Griswold (Amy) and great-grandmother to Katilyn and Emily Griswold. Dear sister of Trudy Honza. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund, 9730 Reading Road, Cinti., OH 45241 or to charity of your choice
. Graveside service Friday, Oct. 23rd at 10:00AM at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Blue Ash, OH.