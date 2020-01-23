|
Susan F. Breslin
Cincinnati - (nee Stoddard), passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) Breslin, devoted mother of Patrick (Lisa Brinkman) Breslin and Heather (Kenneth) Hogan, loving grandma of Mackenzie Hogan, Peyton Hogan, Kennedy Hogan, Carter Breslin and Trevor Breslin. Visitation for family and friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. (45231) starting at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to . To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020