Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Susan Breslin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Breslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan F. Breslin


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Susan F. Breslin Obituary
Susan F. Breslin

Cincinnati - (nee Stoddard), passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) Breslin, devoted mother of Patrick (Lisa Brinkman) Breslin and Heather (Kenneth) Hogan, loving grandma of Mackenzie Hogan, Peyton Hogan, Kennedy Hogan, Carter Breslin and Trevor Breslin. Visitation for family and friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. (45231) starting at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to . To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -