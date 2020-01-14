|
Susan Isaacs
Deer Park - ISAACS
Susan, 60, died Sunday January 12, 2020. Wife of of James L.C. Isaacs and mother of James William Isaacs. Sister of Steven Raymond Wermuth. Aunt to Ashley Nicole Wermuth and Godmother to Megan Elizabeth Hunter. Daughter of the late William & Audrey Wermuth. Mass service at Maple Knoll Village Friday Jan. 17th at 10:00 am. Burial service at 11:30 am at Gate of Heaven. Memorials to M.S. Foundation or Maple Knoll Village. Guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020