Susan L. Harris
Cincinnati - Susan L. (Sue) Harris, 64, passed away at her home Jan 3, after living with cancer for 30+ years. She is survived by her spouse, Meredith Green (Cincinnati); her sister, Sheri Harris (Anderson, IN); her nieces and nephew, Sara, Jessica and Michael Green (Denver). An Indiana native, Sue earned a Bachelor's degree from Ball State University, her Master's degree from the University of Louisville, and her CPA license. She was a hospital financial administrator/officer for 25+ years, at Mercy Health, Linder Center of Hope, TriHealth, and Shriners Hospital. Sue was happiest cycling, summering in MI, growing fruits + vegetables, cheering on the Cubs, cooking, and spending time with her spouse/partner of 20 years, & their dog, Airy. Sue completed many endurance cycling trips & loved time in her woodworking shop. In 2013, she graduated from the FBI Citizens Academy. Friends & family will celebrate her life with a service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 25, at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel in Spring Grove Cemetery, preceded by visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorials in Sue's name can be made to: UCF/College - Conservatory of Music. - Please designate: " In memory of Susan Harris" in memo. Address: CCM External Affairs, Univ. of Cincinnati, PO Box 210003, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0003. Full obituary at www.springgrove.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020