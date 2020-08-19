Susan "Sue" LaRue
Beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Gladys LaRue, loving sister of Sandra (Robert) Allen, Dale (Anne) LaRue and David LaRue, dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Westwood United Methodist Church,3460 Epworth Ave. Cinti., from 10AM until time of funeral service at 11AM. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 25th 11AM at Ellsworth Cemetery in Ellsworth, OH. Memorials may be made to the church. www.vittstermeranderson.com