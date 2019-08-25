|
On August 17th, Sue passed away peacefully from the complications of Parkinson's Disease. With her when she passed were her husband of 50 years, Dan, and her two loving sons Daniel (Kay) and Kevin (Marisa). Each of her son's marriages provided Sue with three beautiful grandchildren - Zack, Matthew and Allyson (Dan and Kay) and Kacey, Avery and Rylie (Kevin and Marisa). Sue was a proud graduate of Seton High School and spent more than 40 years in the insurance industry. She started her career at Continental Associates in the late 1960's, and finished as the Vice President of Personal Lines for USI Midwest. For the advancement of medical knowledge and research, Sue's body has been donated to the UC College of Medicine. An open house to remember and celebrate Sue's amazing life will be held at the Jerome Schaeper Center on the campus of Elder High School on Saturday, August 31st. The family will receive guests from 10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, can be made to the Dan and Sue Hilvert Scholarship Fund, Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. When arriving at the Schaeper Center, please use the Glenway Ave. entrance.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019