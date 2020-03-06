|
Susan M. Horn (nee Mosier)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of Steve Horn for 40 plus years. Dear mother of Scott (Erica) and John Horn. Loving grandmother of Carmina and Vera Horn. Beloved daughter of Sally Mosier (nee Southgate) and the late Stan Mosier. Dear sister of Drs. Richard (Laurie) Mosier and Tom Mosier. Aunt of Pat and Mike Gordon, Tiffany, Katherine and Morgan Mosier. Susan passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 64. Memorial Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224, on Friday, March 13 from 12 noon until 2 PM. Memorials may be directed to the charity of donor's choice. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020