Susan Parks
Cincinnati - Susan E. Parks (nee Prewitt), beloved wife of the late Ernest D. Jr. of 68 years. Loving mother of Gary (the late Barb) Parks, Kenneth (Carolyn) Parks and Carolyn (the late Carter) Clark. Cherished grandmother of 9 and treasured great-grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Lorene Meadors and Emma Weddle. Also survived by a host of numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Faithful and devoted Christian and church goer. Passed away Friday May 31st, 2019 at age 90. Visitation Tues. June 4th, from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Man in the Mirror, 1375 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019