Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Susan Parks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Parks


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Susan Parks Obituary
Susan Parks

Cincinnati - Susan E. Parks (nee Prewitt), beloved wife of the late Ernest D. Jr. of 68 years. Loving mother of Gary (the late Barb) Parks, Kenneth (Carolyn) Parks and Carolyn (the late Carter) Clark. Cherished grandmother of 9 and treasured great-grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Lorene Meadors and Emma Weddle. Also survived by a host of numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Faithful and devoted Christian and church goer. Passed away Friday May 31st, 2019 at age 90. Visitation Tues. June 4th, from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Man in the Mirror, 1375 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now