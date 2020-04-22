|
|
Susan Reff Erickson
Cincinnati - Susan Reff Erickson, of Cincinnati, passed away at home on April 10, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. Born on February 17, 1946, the daughter of Nicholas and Marie (Dottermann) Reff, she graduated from McAuley High School in 1964 before attending the University of Cincinnati. Susan enjoyed her work as a legal secretary, but found her true calling as a stay-at-home mom after her son Craig was born. Susan loved buying and selling antiques and passed along her love of garage sales to her son. She was a fierce animal lover, often helping feed and care for stray cats in her community as well as providing home to her two cats, Scamp and Daisy. Susan's grandchildren, Matthew and Julia, were the light of her life. She will always be remembered for attending their baseball games, dance recitals and for having chocolate treats available in her purse at all times.
Susan is survived by her son Craig Erickson, daughter-in-law Melissa Glick Erickson, grandchildren Matthew and Julia Erickson, niece Jan Scherpenberg, and nephews Brian and Doug Michel, and Gene, Ron, Tim, and Jerry Slageter. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Marilyn Slageter and Barbara Michel.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be held at a future date, to be announced in the Cincinnati Enquirer. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to SPCA-Cincinnati or any food pantry effort during the pandemic. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker funeral home mrfh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020