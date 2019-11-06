|
Susan Sibert
Miami Heights - Susan Rose "Suzi" Sibert (nee D'Agostino), 64, Nov. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of John D. "Jack" Sibert, dear stepmother of Jeremy (Annelies) & Jed (Jen) Sibert, loving stepgrandmother of Collin, Avery, Jillian & Jaxon, devoted daughter of the late Marjorie (nee Wisler) & Michael D'Agostino & beloved sister of Paul D'Agostino (Jenny) & Patty Plummer (Mike). Mrs. Sibert had a career as a Critical Care Registered Nurse with University Hosp. She trained at St. Luke in Kansas City & had memberships in the Ntl. Model Railway Assn. & the Critical Care RNs Assn. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to www.crayons2computers.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019