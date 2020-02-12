|
Susan Suder
Monfort Heights - Susan Thielmeyer Suder, beloved wife of the late Col. James L Suder, (former Green Twp Police Chief), loving mother of Rob (Amy) Suder and Jennifer (Richard) Stevens, devoted grandmother of Gabriel, Peyton and the late Patricia, daughter of Jane and the late Elmer Thielmeyer, sister of Greg, Donny and April Thielmeyer, Debbie Kirschner, Linda Ritchie and the late Nancy Pantel. Died, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 age 71. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Saturday, 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in St James Cemetery, White Oak. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations the . Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020