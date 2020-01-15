|
|
Susan Vorderbrink Quirk
Cincinnati - Susan Vonderbrink Quirk passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Best friend and wife of Bob Quirk for 48 years and dear sister of Sally Vonderbrink for much longer. Fun loving cousin of Susan Bill (John), the late Jane Middendorf (Bernie), Alice Field and Barb Welch (Paul).
Her entire professional life was devoted to education and liturgical music. She has served as music director at St. Anthony Friary and Shrine for 35 years. She also played services in many of Cincinnati's Catholic churches and schools. For decades she collaborated with colleagues as a member of the Music Committee of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. "When she accompanied my choir… just looking over at her smiling at the keyboard, nonchalantly playing beautifully as if second nature to her (it was) made… everyone feel better. Playing made Susan very happy and that happiness was contagious." (Paul Bresciani, Cincinnati, chair of the National Pastoral Musicians) Tony DiCello, Archdiocesan Director of Music said "I will always remember Susan as a kind, supportive and generous person. Her passing will leave a great void among us."
Visitation Saturday, January 18 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM, both at St. Anthony Friary and Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave. (45223). Please send Memorial donations to League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd, (45103) or St. Anthony Friary and Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave. (45223). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020