Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
United Jewish Cemetery
7885 Ivygate Lane
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Warshauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Warshauer


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Susan Warshauer Obituary
Susan Warshauer

Cincinnati - Warshauer, Susan, age 60, passed away June 17, 2019, beloved daughter of Stuart (Sarah) Warshauer & the late Gladys Warshauer, dear sister of Mark (Amy Fruchtman) Warshauer, Gary (Robin) Warshauer & the late Alan Warshauer. Graveside services Thursday, June 20, 11:00 A.M. United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH 45242. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Temple Sholom would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now