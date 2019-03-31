|
Susie N. (nee Neal) Porter
Palm Harbor, FL - Susie N. Porter (nee Neal) wife of the late Raymond E. Porter beloved mother of Karen S. (Tom) Mercer and Bonnie P. (Gary) Mitchell, dear grandmother of Erinn R. (Ryan) and Neal J. (Corrie), also survived by many nieces and nephews. Age 97 years. Mar. 22, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL, residence Anderson Twp. Service at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church 1428 Eight Mile Rd. Anderson Twp. on Fri. April 5, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Memorials to Cherry Grove United Methodist Church or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
