Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
3565 Hubble Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne B. (Phelan) Johnson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Suzanne B. (Phelan) Johnson Obituary
Suzanne B. Johnson (nee Phelan)

Cincinnati - beloved mother of Michelle (Dave) Kolb, Mikey Sue Best and Karen (Mark) Welch, grandmother of Shane, Tyler and Morgan Kolb, Michael H. Best, sister of Bill Phelan, Jean Osborn and the late Jim Phelan, loving companion of Barry St. Clair. Lived with Grace, Passed with Grace. Visitation on Tuesday April, 23 at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224 from 8 AM until 9:30 AM, followed by Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Road, 45247 at 10 AM. Reception immediately following in the church undercroft. Donations may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now