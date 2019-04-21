|
|
Suzanne B. Johnson (nee Phelan)
Cincinnati - beloved mother of Michelle (Dave) Kolb, Mikey Sue Best and Karen (Mark) Welch, grandmother of Shane, Tyler and Morgan Kolb, Michael H. Best, sister of Bill Phelan, Jean Osborn and the late Jim Phelan, loving companion of Barry St. Clair. Lived with Grace, Passed with Grace. Visitation on Tuesday April, 23 at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224 from 8 AM until 9:30 AM, followed by Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Road, 45247 at 10 AM. Reception immediately following in the church undercroft. Donations may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019