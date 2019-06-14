|
Suzanne (Kovacs) DeLuca
Sacaramento, CA - 1950 ~ 2019 It is with profound sadness and deepest regret we announce the death of Suzanne (Kovacs) DeLuca in the earliest minutes of May 24, 2019, at our home in Sacramento, California. She fought a three-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic colon cancer - bravely and with humor. Born Suzanne Kovacs, youngest daughter of Dorothy "Dottie" (94) and the late Lt. Col. Elmer A. Kovacs in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she excelled in academic and athletic pursuits as a child and throughout her life.
She held a B.S. in Business from Auburn University and M.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati. She would not tell most people, but she was ABD (all but dissertation) in UC's Doctorate of History graduate program. She taught American and European history at Northern Kentucky University from 1993 until she retired in 2014, at first part-time, then as a full-time Senior Lecturer, often adding that she taught mostly freshman.
She is survived and loved by her friends and family including her cherished daughter, Christine DeLuca, son-in-law Jacob Todd, and granddaughter, Gemma Todd. In 1998, she married James F. Fothergill with whom she shared her life until the end. She was preceded in death by her sister Kathy Broussard. She is survived by her adored niece and namesake, Suzanne Antoinette "Toni", niece Alexis, nephew Robert, and step-sister Carol Tusa, with whom she shared a deep love and connection.
Suzie was an amazing person - smart, funny, self-confident, energetic, positive, and extremely loving and kind. Her memorial will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at O'Bryon's Bar and Grill in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNICEF.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 14, 2019