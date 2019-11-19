Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church
4390 Bridgetown Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Bywater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne M. Bywater

Add a Memory
Suzanne M. Bywater Obituary
Suzanne M. Bywater

Cincinnati - Suzanne M. Bywater, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 80. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph College in 1961 with a degree in Fine Arts and Mother of Mercy High School in 1956. She was the wife of John (Jack) T. Bywater, devoted daughter of the late Frank Tracy and Catherine Tracy (nee Balkenhol), loving mother to Tracy Schoster (Ken), Kim Oswald (Tim), Kristin Partin (Donald), Brian Bywater (Amy), Mara Rolfes (Kelly) and Kara Rapp (Jason). Loving Grandmother of Lauren Jones (Kyle), Jordan, Jason, Megan, Kyle, Ashley, Allison and Donovan. Newly Great Grandmother to Parker. Dear sister of Joan Schreiber (Paul), Martha Monnig, Michael Tracy (Mary) and Patricia Schneider (Joseph). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21st from 5-8pm at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 22nd at 10:30am at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45211. If desired, memorials may be made to or the .

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -