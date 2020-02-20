Services
Suzanne Misleh
Suzanne Misleh

Suzanne Misleh Obituary
Suzanne Misleh

Suzanne Luella Misleh, 86, went home to God on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Erlanger, Kentucky, the daughter of Frank and Loretta Pfetzer, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. "Sweet Sue" was not an uncommon sentiment by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob "Jack"; sister, Alice and grandson, Zachary. Suzanne is survived by her sister, Joan; her children and their spouses, Valerie (Mark), Angela, Daniel (Susie), Anthony (Sue), Lawrence (Marta), Matthew (Pam), and Elizabeth (Jay) and by 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation from 9-11 AM at St. Saviour Catholic Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Rossmoyne, OH, 45236, followed by Mass of Christian Burial also at 11:00 AM. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd. immediately following Mass. Reception at St. Saviour Parish following burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the of Cincinnati, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, or , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
