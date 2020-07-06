1/
Suzanne Therese (Santel) Stegman
Suzanne Therese Stegman (nee Santel)

Cincinnati - Suzanne died peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020, at age 85. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of Joseph A. Stegman, and the loving mother of Judith Stegman, Jennifer (John) Ward, Janet (Richard) Neidhard, Jill (Matthew) Cocks, Scott (Susan) Stegman, and Bradley (Eileen) Stegman. She was an awesome grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her beloved sister, Sandra Santel Gross of Houston, TX, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Edna Kuntz Santel and her sister, Sally Santel.

Born and raised in Covington, Kentucky, she was a proud alumna of LaSalette Academy. Her love for her family and her deep faith in God were the foundation on which she lived her life. Her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease was her final challenge and an opportunity for her family to give back to her the care that she had given so lovingly to them all of her life.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for her immediate family will be held at St. Vivian Church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. For information about live streaming the mass or condolences, please see hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
