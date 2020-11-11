Sylvia C. Schnee



Cincinnati - Sylvia C. Schnee (nee Long) beloved wife of 56 years of the late Robert A. Schnee, daughter of the late Richard and Charlene Long, devoted mother of Robert Schnee II, Kimberly Lacasse (Kevin), Jennifer Powers (Chris), and Kathleen Kline (Bruce), adored grandmother of Justin, Kyle, Alena, Molly, Emily, Matthew, Lauren, Cameron, and Carter, loving sister of Patricia Opel, the late Dwight Long, and the late Richard Long, and special caring friend of Karen Puchta. Passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 7th at the age of 81. Sylvia graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1957 and attended Edgecliff College. Sylvia enjoyed traveling with her loving husband to Hilton Head and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She was active in the community and enjoyed spending time with her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 10:00 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7754 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45236. Burial to follow for family at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Sylvia may be made to Ursuline Academy, 5535 Pfeiffer Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.









