Sylvia G. Brune
Anderson Twp. - Sylvia G. Brune (nee Fischer) age 92 of Anderson Twp., died July 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley W. Brune, devoted mother of Danny (Melinda), Steve (Teresa), Tony Sue), Butch (Shellie) Brune, Peggy (the late Tom) Wagner, Pat (the late Harold) Neal, and Mary (Don) Tilley. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren & many great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by 7 brothers & sisters and 1 grandchild. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, July 13th at 10 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati
. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com