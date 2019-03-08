|
Sylvia Trader
Colerain Twp. - Age 93, passed away March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ellsworth Trader; Mother of Judith Bossio, William (Beverly) Trader, Thomas (Lila) Trader, Cathy (Dave) Kirchner, Timothy (Kaye) Trader, Anita (Donald) Benjamin and Tina (Mike) Unger; 24 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sister of Floyd (Joyce) Ott, Dale (Mary) Ott, and the late Virginia Mohr. Visitation at St. John's Catholic Church, Dry Ridge on Sat. Mar. 9, 2019 from 9AM until time of mass at 11AM. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019