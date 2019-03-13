|
Tatiana Schmerler
Mason - Age 96, passed away March 10, 2019, beloved wife of the late Isadore Schmerler, devoted mother of Sylvia (Greg) Winokur of Toronto, Canada and Michael (Jeanne) Schmerler, loving grandmother of Steven (Lindsay) Winokur, Natasha (Marc) Goodman, Lisa (Matthew) Freedman, Andrea (Vlad) Shapiro and David Schmerler, great-grandmother of Ethan, Sydney and Benjamin Winokur, Tyler and Dylan Goodman, Ainsley, Jorie and Harley Freedman, Sammy and Isaac Shapiro. Graveside services, Thursday, March 14, 2:00 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH 45242. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019