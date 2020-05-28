Terence Michael "Terry" Flynn
Southgate - Terence Michael "Terry" Flynn, 77, Southgate, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th; survived by loving wife, Drue (nee. Miller) Flynn and sons, Scott (Melisa), Michael (Stefanie), Mark (Karen) & Terry (Karen); Visitation 3-5 p.m. with Funeral Service at 5 p.m., Sunday, May 31st at Madison Avenue Christian Church, Covington; Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate; Online condolences at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
