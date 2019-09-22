|
Whitley, Teresa "Terri" Lee (Leonhard), age 68, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019. Terri was born November 13, 1950 in Green Bay, WI to the late Robert & Ruth Leonhard. Terri was a caring nurse and an active member within her church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Russ Whitley; sons, Sean Bush, Patrick Bush and Kevin Bush; siblings, Barb Cason, Patt & her husband Quent Hepola, Scott Leonhard, Tim & his wife Teri Leonhard and Marty & his wife Treena Leonhard.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Centerville Chapel.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019