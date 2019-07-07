|
|
Teresa Marie Dames (nee Sullivan)
Cincinnati - Teresa Marie Dames (nee Sullivan) passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Robert P. Dames, She is survived by her five children and their spouses Peter (Barb) Dames, Elizabeth (Ed) Braemer, Robert (Kelly) Dames, Michael (Randi) Dames, and Eileen (Kevin) Sullivan, 14 grandchildren, their spouses and 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Teresa was predeceased by her brothers Richard and Daniel Sullivan and sisters Marguerite McMahon, Ann O'Brien, and Elizabeth Fastow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Fisher Church in Newtown on Tuesday, July 9th at 11 am. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 am, A private family interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, please consider a donation in Teresa's memory to the UC Gardner Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders, 234 Goodman St., Cincinnati, OH 45219. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. For complete obituary please visit www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019