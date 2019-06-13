|
Teresa "Terry" Payne
Anderson Township - Teresa "Terry" Payne, of Anderson Township, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the mother of Monica (Brady) Allman and Gretchen Carlton. Grandmother of Connor Allman. She was preceded in death by her parents Millard and Floeral Bramel. Visitation for Terry will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Monday June 17, 2019 from 8:30 - 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30. Interment at Greenmound Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 13, 2019