Teresa (Terri) Vogel
Sayler Park - Loving wife of Dwight "Stretch" Vogel; dear mother of Matt (Dawn) Stanchek, Sarah (Luke) Smith, Lindsay (Christopher) Scoby, Morgan (Craig Manning) and Savannah Vogel. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren. Beloved sister of Robert (Susan), Thomas (Holly), and Jerry (Jeannie) Spille. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Fri. Dec. 20,2019 from 6-8 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park). Mass will be held Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 am at St Aloysius on the Ohio. Memorials to the Ed Eiding Food Pantry through the funeral home. Www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019