|
|
Teresia Stocker
(nee Roth)
Green Township - Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" Stocker. Loving mother of Michael and Milissa (Billy Buhler) Stocker. Grandmother of Dallas Hensley. Dear sister of Patricia Roth, Glenn Roth and the late Richard Roth. Teresia was very fortunate to be surrounded by many wonderful and loving friends with whom she enjoyed entertaining and spending time outdoors. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on March 10th at the age of 81. Visitation Monday March 18th from 5pm-8pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd Harrison, Ohio 45030. Funeral Mass Tuesday March 19th at 10am at St. Bernard Church, Taylor Creek. Burial to follow at St. Joe Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019