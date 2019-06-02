|
|
TerriAnn Weiss-Ellison
Noblesville - TerriAnn Weiss-Ellison, 54 years old, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, due to pleural effusion and pneumonia of both lungs, at her home in Noblesville, Indiana. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 26, 1965 to Andrew E. Weiss, MD and Juanita Davis Weiss.
TerriAnn had a BA in Psychology from Illinois State University and was preparing to seek a masters degree in social work.
Her current interest was the development of a series of film based workshops that were free and open to the public. These workshops were for the education of the general public, alcoholics, addicts, and their families regarding the current medical information and understanding that addictions are a brain disease. It is hoped and expected that this work will be carried forward by the people who had been assisting her in this effort and the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew E. Weiss, MD. She will be missed by her son, Davis H. Ellison; her mother, Judith Davis Weiss; her sister, Wendy A. Weiss; and her brother, Andrew W. Weiss.
Services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery Chapel, Cincinnati, Ohio at a future date. Other services may be pending.
TerriAnn's family has entrusted Randall & Roberts Funeral Home in Noblesville, Indiana with her care.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019