Terry Elfers, Jr.



Terry Elfers, Jr. age 57 passed away suddenly May 9, 2020. He was beloved son of Terry Elfers, Sr. (Linda) and the late Sharon L. Schmid-Elfers. He is survived by his children; Chrissy, Jesse, Amber , Chase and the late Terry Lee Elfers. Also survived by his step-children; Shannon, Charity, Seth and Kelyn. His beloved brothers are William, Anthony and Robert. He is survived by many grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by many. A celebration of life T.B.D. at a later date.









