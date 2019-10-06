Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Willie's Sports Cafe
Hidden Valley Lake, OH
1951 - 2019
Miami Heights - Terry L. King, 67, Sept. 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Audrey L. Rountree King, devoted father of Travis King (Lindsay), Tara Getz (Eddie), & Todd King & stepfather of JD Raphael (Lisa), loving grandfather of Easton, Logan & Ryan, beloved son of the late Joann (nee Rohrer) & Howard "Hopper" King, dear brother of Gary King & Sandy Crosby & nephew of Donald "Stoogie" Rohrer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law in the Rountree family. Terry was retired from Monsanto & his passions included golfing at Hidden Valley Golf Club & vacationing in Gatlinburg, TN. There will be a gathering of family & friends, in Terry's memory, at the Willie's Sports Cafe at Hidden Valley Lake, Fri., Oct. 11, 5-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
