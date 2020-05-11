Terry Lynn Guay
Deerfield Twp. - Terry Lynn Guay, age 60, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 5, 2020. Terry was born in Wisconsin and was the daughter of Lois and the late Reverend James. Terry graduated from the University of Illinois and received an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. Terry was the wife of Christopher Guay, married for over 36 years and mother of Andrew Guay of LaGrange, IL and Lisa Guay of Morristown, NJ. Terry loved helping students learn and took great joy in tutoring high school and college students in science and math including chemistry, calculus and physics. She was a member of Lakeview United Church of Christ in Landen. A formal memorial service to honor Terry's life will be held at a future time when assemblies are appropriate. Memorials to the American Heart Association. The family is working with Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home in Loveland in planning a memorial service. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
