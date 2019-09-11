|
Terry White
Amelia - Terry White, a resident of Amelia, passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 68. She was the daughter of the late James H. White and Lucile Hathaway White and sister of Judith White Ornella (Jerome). Terry studied library science at Toledo and Drexel Universities and worked as a children's librarian for the Cincinnati library for many years. She loved to read and to travel and was an active member of the Withamsville Church of Christ. Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM. Services will take place on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Interment at Olive Branch Cemetery
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019