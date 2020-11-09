Thelma Brown Dearing Brannock
Cincinnati - Thelma Brown Dearing Brannock, 99, of Cincinnati, loving wife of the late Ralph Garrett Brannock for 78 years, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Lodge Care Center in Loveland, Ohio.
Born February 3, 1921 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Rev. Charles & Grace Blount Dearing, she was a graduate of Berry High School, a longtime secretary for several manufacturing firms and a devoted member of the Sharonville United Methodist Church. Thelma and Ralph loved traveling to the beach.
Surviving are 4 nieces: Lynda Harvey, of Loveland, Ohio, Peggy Ann Cornelius, of Chicago, Illinois, Lisa (Jay) Holt, of Williamstown, and Robin (Jerry) Hill, of Berry; and 2 nephews: Danny (Alisa) Brannock, of Berry, and Larry (Pudge) Hundley, of Florence.
Also preceding her in death were 3 brothers, Russell, Charles & Paul Thomas Dearing; 3 sisters: Ruth Johnson, Ella Mae Sheehan and Louise Hundley; a niece, Linda Prather; and a nephew, Wayne Hundley.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Paris Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one's choice
Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home. www.drakefuneralhome.com