Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
7820 Beechmont Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
7820 Beechmont Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Gallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma "Toni" (Ionna) Gallo

Obituary Condolences

Thelma "Toni" (Ionna) Gallo Obituary
Thelma "Toni" (Ionna) Gallo

Anderson Twp. - Thelma "Toni" Gallo (nee Ionna) age 79 of Anderson Twp., died February 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert N. Gallo, devoted mother of Stephen (Jennifer) Gallo, loving grandmother of Bryan Doley, and dear sister of Sylvia Ionna and the late Bob Ionna. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., on Thursday, February 7th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. If desired, memorial may be directed to Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, 7162 Reading Rd., Suite 600, Cincinnati, OH. 45237. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now