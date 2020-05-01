Thelma H. Kist
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma H. Kist

Batesville - Thelma H. Kist (nee Fay) beloved wife of the late William E. Kist. Loving mother of Velma (Richard) Hollenkamp, Debbie Schallick, Mary (Ron) Rouse, Christy (Steve) Hasselbusch, and Annette (Tim) Kramer. Cherished grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Alvera, Alvin, and Herman, Jr. Passed away, Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at the age of 93. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Lung Association, or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at www.mrfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved