Thelma H. Kist
Batesville - Thelma H. Kist (nee Fay) beloved wife of the late William E. Kist. Loving mother of Velma (Richard) Hollenkamp, Debbie Schallick, Mary (Ron) Rouse, Christy (Steve) Hasselbusch, and Annette (Tim) Kramer. Cherished grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Alvera, Alvin, and Herman, Jr. Passed away, Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at the age of 93. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Lung Association, or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at www.mrfh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.