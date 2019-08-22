|
|
Thelma "Kay" Koumoutsos
Anderson Township - Thelma "Kay" Koumoutsos, 88, of Amelia, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born October 27, 1930 in Grassy Creek, Kentucky, daughter of the late John Perry and Ida Lou Williams Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Monroe and Edgar; sisters, Virgie, Bernice, Margie and Evelena. Thelma loved to work in her flower garden and yard; she also enjoyed cooking and playing bingo. She is survived by her children, Deno Koumoutsos, George Koumoutsos and wife Romaine and Katina Koumoutsos; grandchildren, Amanda Koumoutsos, Kelly Meadows and husband Brian, Katie McHugh and husband Jim, Julie Field and husband Christopher, Alex Koumoutsos and wife Amanda, Maria Koumoutsos; great-grandchildren, Jude Meadows, Liliana, Quinn and Dean McHugh, Evelyn, Andrew and Lincoln Field; great-grand dog, Joey and great-grand cat, Twyla. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR125), Amelia. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019