Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1830 W. Galbraith Rd
North College Hill, OH
Thelma (Duell) Sterwerf

Thelma Sterwerf (nee Duell)

North College Hill - Thelma Sterwerf (nee Duell). Beloved wife of the late Ralph C. Sterwerf. Devoted mother of Marjean Sterwerf, Barbara Sterwerf, Dale Sterwerf, and Linda Gunter. Loving sister of Mary (the late Vernon) Rosfeld. Thelma passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Visitation will be held on Friday June 7th from 10 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 W. Galbraith Rd., North College Hill, OH 45239. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 5, 2019
