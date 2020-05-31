Theodore Bonomini
1927 - 2020
Theodore Bonomini

Cincinnati - Theodore (Ted) Albert Bonomini died May 28, 2020 at the age of 92 beside his beloved wife of 69 years, Jean.

Ted was born in Cincinnati, son of Albert and Marion on July 1, 1927. He is survived by his wife Jean (née Hoffmeier), sister Gloria Archambault, son Gary William, daughter-in-law Doris (née Jamison), grandchildren Lauren (Cliff Rodgers), Nicole (Neil Carver), great grandson Phillip William, and 18 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Jean, and beloved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Ted had an active military career. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on April 22, 1948, and later joined the U.S. Marine Reserves and was honorably discharged on Feb. 14, 1954. Ted spent a lifelong career in sales, beginning with automobiles and ending with surgical appliances. He was a natural salesman, always ready with a joke and a smile.

He raised his small family in Clifton on the magical street Terrace Ave. He will especially miss riding in the old TR6 with his great friend Tom Osterman. He will miss golf, throwing golf clubs, solitaire, and sudoku. He was very proud of his great grandson Phillip, who was just accepted into a high school internship with NASA.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Tony Yates Caring for Kids Foundation: http://tonyyatesfoundation.com/.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Andres-Wuestefeld Funeral Home
25615 State Route 1
Guilford, IN 47022
(812) 576-4301
