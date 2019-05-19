|
|
Theodore H. "Teddy" Finesman
Cincinnati - Theodore H. "Teddy" Finesman beloved husband of Ann J. Finesman (nee Jackson) devoted father of Jayna (Daniel) Ely, dear Pappy of Brett Finesman and Kaitlyn Ely, caring brother-in-law of Dan (Mike) Jackson, Dave (Sandy) Jackson, and Marty (Ricky) Barnes, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 15, 2019. Age 75 years. Residence Anderson Twp. A Memorial Gathering at Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge 4661 E. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241 on Fri. May 24, from 4 PM to 12 (Midnight). Memorials to the . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019