Theodore "Teddy" J. Sentker, Jr.
- - Theodore "Teddy" J. Sentker, Jr., loving father of Olivia & Ella, dear son of Ted & Lori Sentker, Sr., brother of Anne Sentker (Brian) Davis, Joe (Natasha nee Wolfson) Sentker. Loving uncle of Cameron, Morgan, Walter & Jens. Former husband of Lori (nee Stufft) Sentker. www.rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.