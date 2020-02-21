|
Theodore "Ted" Marty Jr.
March 5, 1935 - February 13, 2020 at 84. Ted is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Barbara H Marty; He is survived by his 3 sons Theodore S Marty III (Cheryl); Timothy E Marty (Christine) and Jon D Marty (Kendall); his brother Terrell G Marty (Barbara P) and 7 Grandsons Robert, Daniel, William (Adilyn), Jonathon, Samuel, Andrew, Sheppard and 1 Granddaughter Elizabeth. Jesus invited Ted to join his bride Barb of 61 years to a Valentine's celebration in Heaven. Ted was born in Cincinnati OH and lived in Glendale OH until his family moved to Wyoming OH in the 7th grade, where he met Barb. He spent 10 summers at Boothbay Harbor Camp, a sports camp that was owned by his parents, Polly and Ted Sr. Ted was a member of the Wyoming High School 1950 State Championship Track Team, participating in the 880 yard relay. He attended Wittenberg University, played varsity football and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 1961 he joined his Father Ted Sr at Ted Marty and Associates, an Independent Insurance Agency. His career spanned five decades. He was President of the Cincinnati Insurance Board, Chairman of the Public Relations Committee at the Ohio Insurance Institute, Chairman of the Ohio Agents Political Action Committee, received the Presidents Citation of the Independent Insurance Agents for Ohio Legislative Efforts, Trustee of the Independent Insurance Agents of Ohio, recipient of National Awards from the National Association of Independent Insurance Agents and Committee Member of Insuring the Children, Inc. He was a true champion and advocate for Independent Insurance Agents. He was friends with many Independent Agents and the employees of the companies he represented. Ted had an infectious, knee slapping laugh. He enjoyed golf at the Wyoming Golf Club, boating and sailing on Portage Lake in Northwest Michigan and fishing with his friends and family at New Moon Lodge in Ontario Canada. He formed the Wyoming Youth Football Association in 1960 and was awarded Wyoming Citizen of the Year in 1994 for his life of community service. Most important though was his love for his wife Barb whose 70 year romance began in the 7th grade. He was so proud of his children, their spouses and grandchildren. Fondly known as "Chief" to friends and family, he was a wonderful influence to many and his legacy cannot be measured. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 29th at 1:00PM at the Presbyterian Church of Wyoming. A reception will immediately follow at the Wyoming Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wyoming School Foundation at www.wyomingschoolfoundation.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020