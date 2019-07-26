|
Theresa A. Pappas
Loveland - Theresa A. (nee Jim) Pappas of Loveland, OH. Born on November 23, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Louis George Pappas. Loving mother of Lois (Michael) Swift, Louis Pappas, Pam (Mark) Feldhues, Terri (Frank) Alderson and James (Suzy) Pappas. Proud Sittee of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Samuel Jim and Sadie Mershad. Cherished daughter of the late Eness and Debe (nee Nohra) Jim. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Theresa was former owner & operator of Family Deli in Goshen for 30 years. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 10 AM at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1880 Balzhiser Rd., Batavia, OH 45103. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at Heritage Hall, 1705 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, immediately following Mass. Inurnment, Myers Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Philomena, PO Box 85, Owensville, OH 45160 or to the St. Anthony of Padua, 2530 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 26, 2019