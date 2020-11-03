1/
Theresa A. (Gardner) Schweitzer
Theresa A. (nee Gardner) Schweitzer

Anderson Twp. - Theresa A. Schweitzer (nee Gardner), age 69 of Anderson Twp. died November 1, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Joan Wiesenhahn Gardner and the late Donald Gardner, devoted mother of Andrea (Kyle) Havens, Alison (Robert) Puttman, Amy (James) Reineke, and Kurt (Tara) Schweitzer, loving grandmother of Charles, Miles, Olivia, Noah,Theresa, Margaret, Addison, Samantha, Norah, and Sydney, and dear sister of Steve (Mary) Gardner, Joe (Debbie) Gardner, Greg (Shelly) Gardner, Ann (Chris) Donovan, and Tony (Debbie) Gardner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Friday, November 6 at 10 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. https://www.lls.org/ www.tpwhite.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
