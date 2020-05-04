Theresa "Tess"
Ann Jackson
Theresa "Tess" Ann Jackson (Nee: Tonne) beloved wife of the late Edward Jackson. Loving mother of Mike (Deb) Jackson, Kevin (the late Paula) Jackson and Mary (Paul) Kenkel. Devoted grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of thirteen. Dear sister of four and preceded in death by four siblings. Also survived by numerous other family and friends.
Passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 85 years.
Private Services will be held. If so desired memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, 45233. RADEL FUNERAL HOME, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 4 to May 6, 2020.