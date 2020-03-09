|
Theresa Catherine Kreinest
Amelia - March 6, 2020, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Melvin Kreinest. Cherished mother of Rose Ann (Stanley) Burch and the late Joyce (Mike) Weiss. Proud grandmother to Christine Hatfield, Connie Burch, Brian (Kelly) Burch, Jason (Renee) Weiss and Sam (Kristin) Weiss. Great-grandmother to Max, Charlie, Cati, Nathan, Kyle, Ashley, Landen and Marley. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 8 AM to 9:30 AM at Moore Family Funeral Home, 225 Spring St., Batavia, OH. 10 AM Mass, following visitation, at Holy Trinity Church, 140 N. 6th St., Batavia, OH. Burial Gate of Heaven. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Church or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020