Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the First Unitarian Church of Cincinnati
536 Linton St.
Cinti, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Fratti Bowers

Obituary Condolences

Theresa Fratti Bowers Obituary
Theresa Fratti Bowers

Cincinnati - Theresa "Terri" Fratti Bowers, age 77, passed away Feb. 22, 2019, beloved wife of over 50 years to Dick Bowers, devoted mother of Blake (Katherine) Bowers of Cinti, OH, Evan (Erin) Bowers of Decatur, GA & Nolan (Wanda) Bowers of Bloomfield, NJ, loving grandmother of Tyler, Quinn, Morgan, Julien & Cole Bowers, dear sister-in-law of Shelley Bowers Schweitzer and aunt of Meredith (Jon) Britt & Andrew (Jenna) Schweitzer. A Celebration of Life open to all friends and family will be held Saturday, April 27, 4:00-6:00 P.M. at the First Unitarian Church of Cincinnati, 536 Linton St., Cinti, OH 45219. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UC Brain Tumor Center.Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now