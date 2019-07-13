|
Theresa J. (Hall) Childs
Cincinnati - Theresa J. Hall Childs 68, of Cincinnati, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Mercy Anderson. She was born on Thursday, May 03, 1951 in San Bernadino, CA to Clifford and Charlotte (Dawson) Hall. She worked as an administrator of the Booth Residence for the Salvation Army. Theresa is survived by her long-term companion Jeanne Howard; daughter, Charlotte (Matt) Buelow; son, David (Stephanie) Childs; brothers, Clifford (Lisa) Hall, David (John) Hall & Robert (Rose) Hall; mother, Charlotte Hall; & grandchildren, Kaytlin, David Caleb, Abigail & Madeline. She was preceded in death by her father. Memorial Service will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Salvation Army - Middletown 1914 1st Avenue Middletown, OH 45044 with Major Ronald Foreman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at The Salvation Army. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Garden at the Booth Residence, 6000 Townevista Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45224.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 13, 2019